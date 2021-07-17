Red planet ~ Flip cup acrylic pour painting ~ Fluid art techniq

I did some experiments with PVA glue as my pouring medium last few days, and as I had some paints left, so I did a flip cup. I got a lot of cells with this pearl white mixture and neat acrylic pour painting looking like a Red planet.

Pouring medium: PVA craft glue and water (80% craft glue and 20% water).

Ratio paint to glue mixture is 1:1 and water if needed.

COLOURS I USED:

- Amsterdam oxide black

- Pebeo iridescent precious gold

- Pebeo iridescent copper

- Arties colours alizarian crimson

- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

You can follow me on

Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

https://youtu.be/SJL-8VtOomc