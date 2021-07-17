Red planet ~ Flip cup acrylic pour painting ~ Fluid art techniq

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I did some experiments with PVA glue as my pouring medium last few days, and as I had some paints left, so I did a flip cup. I got a lot of cells with this pearl white mixture and neat acrylic pour painting looking like a Red planet.
Pouring medium: PVA craft glue and water (80% craft glue and 20% water).
Ratio paint to glue mixture is 1:1 and water if needed.
COLOURS I USED:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- Pebeo iridescent precious gold
- Pebeo iridescent copper
- Arties colours alizarian crimson
- Pearl white
My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.
