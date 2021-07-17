Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cartoon Mascot and Retro Logo

Cartoon Mascot and Retro Logo midcentury branding retro illustration comic book illustration vintage logo vintage cartoon 1930s badge typography art deco bat logo design rubber hose mascot character design cartoon retro old school
Vintage rubberhose-inspired bat mascot and logo for Batslip Crazy Pottery in Dayton, Ohio.

