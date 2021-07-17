Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Feed the Machine Tote Bag

Michael Mackay
Feed the Machine Tote Bag tote bag identity brand graphic design logo branding design
Feed the Machine is a small art collective based in Scotland that acts as a platform for facilitating multidisciplinary collaboration between designers, artists, and writers. Its role is that of neutral collector bringing these individuals together to output work that explores the future and the duality behind man and machine.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
