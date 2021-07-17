Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michael Mackay

Michael Mackay
Michael Mackay
Feed the Machine Logo mark modernist brand mark modern branding graphic design identity logo djcad design
Logo mark for my final year personal project.

Feed the Machine is a small art collective based in Scotland that acts as a platform for facilitating multidisciplinary collaboration between designers, artists, and writers. Its role is that of neutral collector bringing these individuals together to output work that explores the future and the duality behind man and machine.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
