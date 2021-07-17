maryam rasoulzade

Tck smart home application

maryam rasoulzade
maryam rasoulzade
  • Save
Tck smart home application user interface design user experience product design smarthome app application design logo landing page design application ux ux smart home app home remote control smarthome application. smarthome smart home ux design ui kit
Download color palette

With this application💡, you can easily control your home appliances remotely. 🎛️
You can also add other buildings to the list besides the house🏠

maryam rasoulzade
maryam rasoulzade

More by maryam rasoulzade

View profile
    • Like