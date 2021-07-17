Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Richard Armuelles

New Wave / April Greiman's design exploration

Richard Armuelles
Richard Armuelles
  • Save
New Wave / April Greiman's design exploration calarts april greiman new wave illustrator graphic design
Download color palette

This design is part of an assignment I had for the Fundamentals of Graphic Design course offered by CalArts on Coursera. I took inspiration from the new wave aesthetic and April Greiman's work for Wet Magazine.

If you like it, press L and share

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Richard Armuelles
Richard Armuelles

More by Richard Armuelles

View profile
    • Like