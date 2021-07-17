Alexis John

Internship Banners

Alexis John
Alexis John
  • Save
Internship Banners graphic design
Download color palette

During my Internship with Zuri, we formed teams and took part in a game where we were tasked with creating banners for the next cohort. These are two of the ten we created.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Alexis John
Alexis John

More by Alexis John

View profile
    • Like