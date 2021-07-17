RouteLab Observer Dashboard — New and Improved

What's up y'all it's Bishoy ⚡

A while back I posted about Observer, which is a public transport data collection tool built by the awesome people at Transport for Cairo. This tool is an integral part of a larger suite called RouteLab.

Earlier this year we decided to iterate on our approach to the Dashboard, to connect with our end users - the Research Managers - to understand their exact needs and pain points with the previous dashboard. One piece of feedback in particular stood out to us: We're missing Field Researcher-specific metrics on the dashboard.

Now this wasn't news to us, we already provided in-depth performance measurements within each Researcher's individual profile page, we knew what they were looking for. The problem was, they were unable to get a birds-eye perspective on the researcher cohort performance as a whole. This led to them wasting a lot of time diving into each researcher's profile to extract the most important pieces of information. Information like: Who's in the field and has already started collecting data? Who's working on which kind of survey? How many surveys have they completed today? How does one researcher's performance compare to another? Are we hitting our daily goals?

Seems simple enough, we would just need to aggregate those metrics to the dashboard, nice and easy right?

...heh, not quite 😅

Every data visualization starts with a question, and the visualization is meant to provide the answer intuitively and quickly.

After all, we capture & aggregate a lot of details for each researcher — including data that helps us track their working hours and output per day. When we asked our users what they needed, they claimed to want it all!

Keyword: Want

Upon further discussion, we came to the understanding that they only required operational data. Information that would help them navigate each researcher to their next assignment based on their performance today.

This insight was key to unlocking the difference between the data they already had access to (longer-term, project-level statistics), and the requirement for the Dashboard (shorter-span, focused on daily performance).

From there we renovated our grid by collapsing the network-level insights into one widget (seen in the top left corner). Reworking the widgets in this fashion cleared the space for our Onboard & Frequency Survey charts, which enabled us to provide more information without the need to scroll. Achieving density without sacrificing scannability is crucial for any dashboard.

In the end, we added 2 new widgets: The Leaderboards, and the Surveys per Researcher aggregation. The leaderboard in particular allowed the introduction of a gamification element to the otherwise dry and stressful process of collecting public transit data. They say the proof is in the pudding and our Research Manager surveys show that they love it!

This started out as a very clear and simple ticket, yet ended up being so much more than I could have ever hoped for. It allowed me to dive deeply into design foundations like the grid, and ensuring both contrast and readability with typography. It also sparked a flame for data visualization, not just as a communication tool, but also as an art form.

This work would not have been possible if it weren't for the wonderful members of the Data team who collaborated with us and the Research Managers to come to a consensus on the true requirements of the task at hand.

Cheers! ✌