Kirk Iconset 02

Kirk Iconset 02 after effects animation mograph animated motion 2d gif shape layers
Loved these icons I had to animate them...ALL OF THEM! :)

This is round two of the first set: http://bit.ly/1pjxIM5

Designed by the wonderfully talented @Kirk Wallace.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
