Mohammed Zourob

car dodge-challenger-2008

Mohammed Zourob
Mohammed Zourob
  • Save
car dodge-challenger-2008 maya car dodge 3d 2014 design texturing lighting comp after
Download color palette

Modeling Done By : Mohammed Zourob
Texturing , Lighting , Comp Done By Mohammed Zourob

Maya - Aftereffect

http://bit.ly/1iA0rJm

or
youtub

https://www.youtube.com/user/zozomomo1234

facebook

https://www.facebook.com/mohammed.design
I hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Mohammed Zourob
Mohammed Zourob

More by Mohammed Zourob

View profile
    • Like