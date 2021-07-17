Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Floral logo

Floral logo unique modern perfume fragrance floral logo design minimalist beautiful brand branding creative
Perfume company logo finished last month. Simple and creative logo, where spiral made a shape of a perfume bottle.

