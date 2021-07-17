Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maratón UI / Page not found

Maratón UI at Service Design Club

The challenge was to design "page not found" and give the users a way back to the previous page.
This is one of my favorite designs, as I designed it for an art gallery and used one of Alexander Pope´s phrases, one of the most recognised english poets from XVIII century.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
