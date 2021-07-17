Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Trey Burghardt

Loki "TemPad" Time Travel App ⏳

Trey Burghardt
Trey Burghardt
  • Save
Loki "TemPad" Time Travel App ⏳ disney marvel figma ui app
Download color palette

🦹‍♀️ Bravo, Marvel Studios - you hit the Loki show out of the park!

📱 Dove into Figma in honor of the finale to design a time travel app

🤨 If you haven't watched Loki yet, what are you even doing...

😏 Click "L" and I might DM you my Disney+ account deets

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Trey Burghardt
Trey Burghardt
Like