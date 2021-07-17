Nuebeng: Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone,
I'd like to share a landing page snippet about transportation services.
Purpose: To provide services that prioritize the safety and comfort of passengers when renting online transportation.
We aim that Drivers we call "Partners", can be good partners when traveling, not just the drivers you order, pay for, and just leave after the order ends.
It's more than that.
