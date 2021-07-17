Asep Dedi Rukmana

Nuebeng: Landing Page

Asep Dedi Rukmana
Asep Dedi Rukmana
  • Save
Nuebeng: Landing Page uiux landing nuebeng landingpagedesign uidesign webdesign web website site homepage landingpage web design landing page
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

I'd like to share a landing page snippet about transportation services.

Purpose: To provide services that prioritize the safety and comfort of passengers when renting online transportation.

We aim that Drivers we call "Partners", can be good partners when traveling, not just the drivers you order, pay for, and just leave after the order ends.

It's more than that.

---

I am available for a new project.
Contact Me at https://withkoji.com/@setangkaicerita

Asep Dedi Rukmana
Asep Dedi Rukmana

More by Asep Dedi Rukmana

View profile
    • Like