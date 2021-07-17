Rimsha Mirza

FloresAmor

Rimsha Mirza
Rimsha Mirza
  • Save
FloresAmor
Download color palette

This a UI Design for a floral event decor website, that also deals with online booking and delivery services of flowers. The pictures used in a UI Design convey the quality of the content of that business. The pictures selected are relevant to the functionality as well as are close to reality.

Let me know what you think about the pictures and the color scheme !

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Rimsha Mirza
Rimsha Mirza

More by Rimsha Mirza

View profile
    • Like