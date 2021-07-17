Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maria Rey

BCD#2 Conning in Style

Maria Rey
Maria Rey
BCD#2 Conning in Style
A con artist and a girl who got caught in the deception game that involves fancy parties and revenge. Does it give you that vibe? Conning in Style was one of my favourite projects to make. I would still change a couple of things about it but that's a curse we artists always carry 😂

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Maria Rey
Maria Rey

