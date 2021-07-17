Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Romeu Pinho

Vegan Kitchen Branding (2/4)

Romeu Pinho
Romeu Pinho
Logo and brand design project for a Vegan Restaurant.

The two leaves stand for vegan and healthy food and the letter K stands for kitchen.
We also decided to design a badge that could stand out and look good on food trucks.

You can check the full branding project on Behance 👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122778647/Vegan-Kitchen

Enjoy :)

Romeu Pinho
Romeu Pinho

