Pregnancy Tracking App

Pregnancy Tracking App design colors app ux graphic design branding ui
Hello Dribbblers!
This is my first shot on dribble for one of my favorite projects ever!

I Tried to make this design contemporary, elegant and friendly for pregnancy tracking, hope you like it ;)

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
