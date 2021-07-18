Yoan Almeida
Numeral — Landing page exploration

Yoan Almeida
Yoan Almeida for eFounders
Numeral — Landing page exploration webpage home page web design website homepage hero minimalism banking fintech numeral landing page
Hello Dribbblers! 👋

During this summer, I had the chance to work with Tom and Didier on the identity of Numeral, the first project of the startup studio Logic Founders. Kudos to both of them for the incredible work done! 👏

In this shot, you will find some of the explorations I have been working on, a mix between colors and minimalism!

We build the future of work.

