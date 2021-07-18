Numeral — Landing page exploration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers! 👋
During this summer, I had the chance to work with Tom and Didier on the identity of Numeral, the first project of the startup studio Logic Founders. Kudos to both of them for the incredible work done! 👏
In this shot, you will find some of the explorations I have been working on, a mix between colors and minimalism!