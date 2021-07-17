🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
this is my own work a samurai and a dragon that is not easy to conquer. my sketch above, i used digital, to create logos, anime, tattoos and logo
Contact me for job inquiries at
Email : ajhurjum@gmail.com
Instagram : @ajhurjum
Thank you