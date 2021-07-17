RaiseNoChicken

King 9 Will Not Return

King 9 Will Not Return aftereffects twilightzone animation illustration characer design
This was one of those episodes where I wasn't really sure how to sum it up in a gif, not because it's too complex, it's just kinda boring. I think this test is about capturing/creating atmosphere more than story. To see it slightly larger, or to see other Twilight Zone animations, click on over to https://bennie-wells-dytr.squarespace.com/twilight-zone-gifs/

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
