Book a doctor app

his is a mobile app I co-founded and designed. The app helps users to locate doctors around their area. This app also shows google Maps directions to where they have booked their appointment. Users can also book a ride to the doctor through the app.
Get in touch : Hello@crecias.co.za
Whatsapp:+2772 027 9741
Linked in : https://www.linkedin.com/in/crecias-shiburi-8230386a/