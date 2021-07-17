Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Postage stamps Mock up

Postage stamps Mock up post postage mock up photorealistic mockup template paper branding psd smart object mock up postage stamp
Features List

Pack includes 8.psd files : 3000x2000 px, 300dpi
With smart objects, easy to paste into your design
Adjust Shadow & Reflection intensity
4 Photographic Filters inside psd file
2 Dirt pattern tone inside psd file
Postage Size 1,3×1,3 inches
Background, you can set custom color and add textures
Customised Shadows
Best organised layers
All relevant help files are included

Files work only in Photoshop (min. version CC2015)

https://creativemarket.com/makistse/6316151-Postage-stamps-Mock-up

