Features List



Pack includes 8.psd files : 3000x2000 px, 300dpi

With smart objects, easy to paste into your design

Adjust Shadow & Reflection intensity

4 Photographic Filters inside psd file

2 Dirt pattern tone inside psd file

Postage Size 1,3×1,3 inches

Background, you can set custom color and add textures

Customised Shadows

Best organised layers

All relevant help files are included

Files work only in Photoshop (min. version CC2015)

https://creativemarket.com/makistse/6316151-Postage-stamps-Mock-up