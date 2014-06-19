Justin Pervorse

Lil' Adventurer

Lil' Adventurer illustration character adventurer hiking stick little dude tall tee
Little guy I whipped up for a project yesterday. Trying to explore a new style I've been messing around with and pushing myself to illustrate more characters.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
