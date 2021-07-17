Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zeer Graphic

Eagic Music Logo

Zeer Graphic
Zeer Graphic
  • Save
Eagic Music Logo graphic design design negative space logo negative space modern logo logo presentation logo design branding and identity branding brand icon logo band music group band logo band logo music note logo musical logo musiclogo music logo
Download color palette

For detail presentation, check my Instagram
www.instagram.com/zeergraphic
.
Please contact me for logo project
zeergraphic@gmail.com
.
Thanks for your support. Like, share and comment :)

Zeer Graphic
Zeer Graphic

More by Zeer Graphic

View profile
    • Like