Matias Nuñez

404 Page - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 4)

404 Page - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 4) dead end 404 error interface designweb web design google argentina user interface uiux ui daily ui dailyui challenge
A simple 404 error page. The idea is to communicate the error and help the user go elsewhere.

Fourth challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)

    • Like