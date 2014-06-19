2014 SB Nation World Cup Guide

Ramla Mahmood
Ramla Mahmood
Ramla Mahmood for Vox Media
A guide we made for the World Cup featuring editorial content previewing all things fútbol.
Custom header typography by @Dylan C. Lathrop
Built by @Josh Laincz

View full guide here: http://www.sbnation.com/a/world-cup-preview-2014

Bracket: http://www.sbnation.com/a/world-cup-bracket-2014

Schedule: http://www.sbnation.com/a/world-cup-bracket-2014/schedule

