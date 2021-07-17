Isaque Feitosa

redesign APP - mais tropical

Isaque Feitosa
Isaque Feitosa
  • Save
redesign APP - mais tropical creative illustration design branding rondonopolis mato grosso maistropical clube de vantagens store marketplace mercado art direction ux redesign ui
Download color palette

Redesign do App do Mais Tropical.

Deixe sua opinião.
Obrigado!!

Isaque Feitosa
Isaque Feitosa

More by Isaque Feitosa

View profile
    • Like