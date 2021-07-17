Interplanetary Flight booking app

This is a flight booking app that I designed in Figma. This is a concept app which I believe will be a big deal in the near future. The app helps users to book flight tickets for inter travel around the world and space travel as well.

Get in touch : Hello@crecias.co.za

Whatsapp:+2772 027 9741

Linked in : https://www.linkedin.com/in/crecias-shiburi-8230386a/