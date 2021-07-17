Interplanetary Flight booking app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a flight booking app that I designed in Figma. This is a concept app which I believe will be a big deal in the near future. The app helps users to book flight tickets for inter travel around the world and space travel as well.
Get in touch : Hello@crecias.co.za
Whatsapp:+2772 027 9741
Linked in : https://www.linkedin.com/in/crecias-shiburi-8230386a/