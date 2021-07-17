Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Interplanetary Flight booking app

Interplanetary Flight booking app travel booking flight booking vector logo illustration branding ui saas digital agency design app ux
This is a flight booking app that I designed in Figma. This is a concept app which I believe will be a big deal in the near future. The app helps users to book flight tickets for inter travel around the world and space travel as well.

Get in touch : Hello@crecias.co.za
Whatsapp:+2772 027 9741
Linked in : https://www.linkedin.com/in/crecias-shiburi-8230386a/

