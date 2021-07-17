Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kayron de Paula Alves

Kopa- Logo design

Kopa- Logo design visual identity k monogram food logo design design icon branding logo
Kopa is an industrial kitchen that provides services to companies that want to offer quality food to their employees. Its main guideline is its varied menu, exclusive service and comfortable environment.
In addition to the breakfast, lunch and dinner delivered by the kitchen, Kopa also has a cafeteria service for employees who seek a pleasant environment for a coffee break.
For this project, it was necessary to create a Naming, logo and visual identity for the the company responsible for food services: Kopa cuisine and Kopa café.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
