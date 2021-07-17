Kopa- Logo design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Kopa is an industrial kitchen that provides services to companies that want to offer quality food to their employees. Its main guideline is its varied menu, exclusive service and comfortable environment.
In addition to the breakfast, lunch and dinner delivered by the kitchen, Kopa also has a cafeteria service for employees who seek a pleasant environment for a coffee break.
For this project, it was necessary to create a Naming, logo and visual identity for the the company responsible for food services: Kopa cuisine and Kopa café.
See the full project here
Follow me on Instagram