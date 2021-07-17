🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Introducing the Love Shine. made with love design harmony in every single character. love Shine and a touch of the extras makes this font look great and stylist. Plus the OpenType features that allows you to mix and match pairs of letters to fit your design. and last the beautiful all will make you work easily to create : Badges, lable, greeting card , book cover, Posters, Logos, Print, Quotes, Headers, Clothing, etc. Features : Uppercase + Lowercase Numerals & Punctuations Stylistic Alternates
