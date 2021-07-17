WatchOS Scooter renting app (Figma)

Hey, fellow Dribbblers!

Check out this WatchOS app for a scooter renting company called Ferry I've done as a self-study project. Looking forward to receiving your comments on my first WatchOS UI design ever.

If you find this interesting, you could check the whole project including wireframing, user flow with descriptions and also a fully functional prototype in my Figma project at https://www.figma.com/file/2iyqPZH6eWYQhog53qqWJV/Scooter-Rental-UI-with-prototype?node-id=872%3A86.

