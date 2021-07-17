WatchOS Scooter renting app (Figma)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, fellow Dribbblers!
Check out this WatchOS app for a scooter renting company called Ferry I've done as a self-study project. Looking forward to receiving your comments on my first WatchOS UI design ever.
If you find this interesting, you could check the whole project including wireframing, user flow with descriptions and also a fully functional prototype in my Figma project at https://www.figma.com/file/2iyqPZH6eWYQhog53qqWJV/Scooter-Rental-UI-with-prototype?node-id=872%3A86.
Do you like it? Press “L” and share your Feedback.
Thanks for watching! ♥♥♥