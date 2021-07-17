Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vigorous. Vlad

WatchOS Scooter renting app (Figma)

Vigorous. Vlad
Vigorous. Vlad
  • Save
WatchOS Scooter renting app (Figma) study project user experience user interface wireframe apple watch rental scooter prototype ux watchos figma ui
Download color palette

Hey, fellow Dribbblers!
Check out this WatchOS app for a scooter renting company called Ferry I've done as a self-study project. Looking forward to receiving your comments on my first WatchOS UI design ever.

If you find this interesting, you could check the whole project including wireframing, user flow with descriptions and also a fully functional prototype in my Figma project at https://www.figma.com/file/2iyqPZH6eWYQhog53qqWJV/Scooter-Rental-UI-with-prototype?node-id=872%3A86.

Do you like it? Press “L” and share your Feedback.
Thanks for watching! ♥♥♥

Vigorous. Vlad
Vigorous. Vlad

More by Vigorous. Vlad

View profile
    • Like