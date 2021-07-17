Travel Holiday Social Media Banner or Square Flyer Template

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is a Travel Holiday Instagram Banner. This template download contains 72 dpi print-ready RGB psd files. All main elements are editable and customizable. Features: Easy Customizable and Editable. RBG Color Mode. Design in 72 DPI Resolution. 1080×1080 inch Dimension. Help Guide Included. Version Used – Adobe Photoshop CC Files included: 01 PSD Files 01 Information File 01 Read Me File Font Used: 01Mr Dafoe 02 Montserrat 03The Friday Stroke 04 Pacifico If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my profile. If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much! ....Thank you….