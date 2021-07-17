Okino Moses

M2R is an architectural agency principled by innovative and resourceful practices. They strive to create top notch infrastructure and design that stand the phase of time and also proffer solutions to problems apparent in the sector.

The agency seeks to establish itself distinctively by developing a brand identity that helps it build a reputation for being resourceful and avid problem solvers.

Task

Creating an attractive brand identity Design for a business with no prior branding.

To create a visual design that clearly expresses creativity, innovation and resourcefulness.

Showcase their extensive portfolio. By developing a professional and engaging website.

Services

Logo Design
Brand identity Design
Brand guidelines
Web content
Web development

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121534065/M2R-Brand-Identity-Design

plusdesign750@gmail.com

https://www.plusdesign.com.ng

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
