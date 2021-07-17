Alex Productions

London & Amari Eau De Parfum

Amari Jasper a young entrepreneur and the owner of London & Amari, a lifestyle brand, needed to create a trustworthy, simple and elegant product design for her perfume.
You already know I had to hop on this😉.

-Visual Satisfaction-

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
