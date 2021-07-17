Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Edo Faravelli

Luca - 16bit

Edo Faravelli
Edo Faravelli
  • Save
Luca - 16bit fan art luca pixar loop 16bit frame by frame pixel art illustration animation
Download color palette

Quick and tiny 16bit tribute to Luca. A movie I loved so much!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Edo Faravelli
Edo Faravelli

More by Edo Faravelli

View profile
    • Like