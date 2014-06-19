HTML/CSS Driven Experience Timeline

Bennett Coleman

Here's my 100% HTML/CSS responsive experience timeline I dug up from a portfolio concept I was working on a few months ago. It never made it past dummy content, but you can check it out in action here: http://bwctesting.info/bwc/index.php#about

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
