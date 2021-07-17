Jurks Work

Haute Swimwear // Rd 1 Logo Exploration

Haute Swimwear // Rd 1 Logo Exploration pink woman women girl swimwear summer bikini swim vector illustration 80s colorful illustrator logo design design branding logo graphic design
  1. Artboard 4300.png
  2. Artboard 5 copy 2300.png
  3. Artboard 5 copy 4300.png
  4. Artboard 5 copy 3300.png
  5. Artboard 2300.png
  6. Artboard 3300.png
  7. Artboard 1300.png
  8. Artboard 5300.png

Initial logo concepts presented to client for Haute Swimwear.

