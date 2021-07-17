Owan

Daily UI #005 - App Icon

Daily UI #005 - App Icon iphone illustrator adobe xd app logo illustration ux design ux ui ui design design daily ux daily ui
Todays challenge was to create an app icon design, which I created using Adobe XD and Illustrator. This app icon design is for a budgeting app called 'Orange' and it is a pie chart style with the different portions in various shades or orange. Thanks for viewing and I would appreciate any feedback.

