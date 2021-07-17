Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#DailyUI 009 - Music Player

#DailyUI 009 - Music Player app ui design
I decided to repage the Spotify web interface. I also did a backgroud color varation, a purple one (on the next item)! I hope you enjoy and feedbacks are always welcome.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
