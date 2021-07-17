Still a newbie to animation, but I'm enjoying the learning process. Now that we're coming to the tail end of Shark Week, I hope everyone has had a chance to catch some of the amazing shows! For this little gif, I did a tiger shark, the all-you-can-eat-buffet diners of the sea. Stuff found in tiger shark stomachs includes: license plates from almost every U.S. state, video cameras, dog leashes, money, birth control pills, and other sharks.