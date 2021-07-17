🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Still a newbie to animation, but I'm enjoying the learning process. Now that we're coming to the tail end of Shark Week, I hope everyone has had a chance to catch some of the amazing shows! For this little gif, I did a tiger shark, the all-you-can-eat-buffet diners of the sea. Stuff found in tiger shark stomachs includes: license plates from almost every U.S. state, video cameras, dog leashes, money, birth control pills, and other sharks.