Shark Week

Shark Week character design procreate oceans gif animated gif animation discovery channel sharks shark week
Still a newbie to animation, but I'm enjoying the learning process. Now that we're coming to the tail end of Shark Week, I hope everyone has had a chance to catch some of the amazing shows! For this little gif, I did a tiger shark, the all-you-can-eat-buffet diners of the sea. Stuff found in tiger shark stomachs includes: license plates from almost every U.S. state, video cameras, dog leashes, money, birth control pills, and other sharks.

