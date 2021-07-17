Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Huzaifa Zakir

Menswear Suit UI Design

Mohammad Huzaifa Zakir
Mohammad Huzaifa Zakir
  • Save
Menswear Suit UI Design ecommerce design ecommerce hero section landing page suit website suit web design cloths website web design menswear simple clean minimal ux ui
Download color palette

Hey everyone 👋

Just designed a clean, simple & minimal menswear User Interface.

If you liked it, do leave a like.

Mohammad Huzaifa Zakir
Mohammad Huzaifa Zakir

More by Mohammad Huzaifa Zakir

View profile
    • Like