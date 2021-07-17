Sabuj Ali

Letter B Logo With Coffee Bean

Letter B Logo With Coffee Bean icon elegant logos drink logo b coffee bean logo letter b bean logo cafeteria coffee shop logo letter b monogram logo letter b coffee shop logo letter b coffee logo design illustration logotype identity logo design typography monogram logo branding
{ Available For Sell }
It's a simple, unique and elegant monogram logo that is showing initial letter B with coffee bean. It's suitable for coffee industry.
If you want to buy this logo mark or if you want to hire me for your logo design project then email me at : sabujbabu31@gmail.com
