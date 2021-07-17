Derrick Blebo

Chicken Kitchen Restaurant Logo

Derrick Blebo
Derrick Blebo
  • Save
Chicken Kitchen Restaurant Logo visual identity brand identity brand design logo design logo illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hey Guys, hope you like it & share your thoughts with me.

Have a brand design project? contact me

+233571237824 | derrickblebo@gmail.com | www.behance.
| https://www.instagram.com/creative.derrick/

Derrick Blebo
Derrick Blebo

More by Derrick Blebo

View profile
    • Like