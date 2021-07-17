2v2 game modes | Clash Royale update

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey guys!
I've been working on a concept for a game update. Clash Royale is a freemium real-time strategy video game.
The goal:
Bring new game modes and enhance the current experience to get more players and retain those already in the game.
To add more variety, the 2v2 mode was extended with new ways to play, (including competitive). All of them can be play with randoms or your friends.
In the following days I will share more screens.
Till then! 🙌🏼