Hotel Topazz Frontpage Animation

I'm currently redesigning the frontpages for the hotels TOPAZZ and LAMÉE in Vienna. The concept is based on a fullscreen slideshow portraying the key images of the respective houses. The subpages can be accessed through an overlay navigation that fades in over the slider.
This navigation pattern is also extended to the mobile view.