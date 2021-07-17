Neel Patel

Hey guys 👋🏻,
I am excited to share the Farmer web banner design.
Farmer are simply called as the 'Backbone of India'. Always support Farmers.

I hope you like it.

Thanks for watching!

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
