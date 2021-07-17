Derrick Blebo

Aspandra Body Lotion Logo logo design graphic design vector branding logo illustration design
Hey Guys, hope you like it & share your thoughts with me.

Have a brand design project? contact me

+233571237824 | derrickblebo@gmail.com | www.behance.
| https://www.instagram.com/creative.derrick/

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
