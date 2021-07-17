Dariusz

Remote learning platform design concept

Dariusz
Dariusz
  • Save
Remote learning platform design concept platform learning remote desktop web interface dashboard app typography ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers! In my very first shot, I'd like to present my concept for redesigning "Blackboard" - remote learning platform. Let me know what you think!
~ ~ ~
darek.hyzyk@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Dariusz
Dariusz
Like