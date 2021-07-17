Sourav Mallick

Logo Design

Sourav Mallick
Sourav Mallick
  • Save
Logo Design logo design logos custom logo business logo logo
Download color palette

Hay, I'm Sourav, professional logo designer in UpWork more than 6+ years of experienced. If you are Looking for a unique, attractive, and modern business logo design for an affordable price? Let me help you to create a logo that will make your brand unique.

About My work:

Original
Creative
Custom Logo
Eye catching
Modern Logo
Simplicity
Unique
Flat
Minimalist

If you have any ideas, sketches, color schemes etc. please do share with me. If you don’t have any specifications then don’t worry I will do it for you

For order now or more details please visit www.graphicsdesign.me

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Sourav Mallick
Sourav Mallick

More by Sourav Mallick

View profile
    • Like